Officials ID woman found dead in burned-out mobile home in Exeter, NH

EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) — A burned-out shell is all that remains of the back of a mobile home in Exeter, New Hampshire where a woman’s body was discovered Tuesday morning.

Officials say crews extinguishing the flames found 65-year-old Carol Felides shortly after the blaze was extinguished. An autopsy performed Wednesday determined the cause and manner of Felides’ death is “pending further investigation.”

Neighbors say they can’t believe it.

“The neighborhood is very quiet,” said Susan Harris. “I feel very safe here. It’s been an excellent place for me to live.”

Now that neighborhood has a state police investigation truck parked nearby as authorities look into what happened.

Neighbors say Felides had just moved in a couple of weeks ago. Investigators are trying to figure out how the fire started and how she died.

Today, crews used 3-D laser technology to scan the scene. State troopers say the equipment is made for surveyors and allows them to put together a virtual model of the scene that they can review after they’re gone.

Neighbors say they hope police will be able to shed some light on exactly what happened.

“I feel they’ll get to the bottom of what happened,” Harris said. “I just feel very sad about it.”

