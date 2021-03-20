Officials ID woman found dead with daughter in Shrewsbury home

SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials have identified a woman who was found dead with her 12-year-old daughter in their Shrewsbury home Friday, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office said Saturday.

Officers responding to a 911 call from a Ladyslipper Drive home on Friday morning found a 49-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter dead at the scene, officials said. The woman was identified as Jihyun Lee, and the DA’s office said they would not publicly identify the daughter at this time.

The woman’s husband and son were home at the time of the deaths are and are not considered suspects, officials said. The causes and manners of death remain pending and the investigation is ongoing.

