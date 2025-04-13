DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 28-year-old woman who was shot by police during a traffic stop on Route 16 in Dover, New Hampshire early Sunday morning.

Troopers attempting to stop a car driven by Moriah Infinjer, 28, whiled she was driving southbound near the border of Rochester and Dover pursued when she refused to stop and sped away at 100 mph, according to police.

After stopping the vehicle with a stop strip, a trooper shot Infinjer during an encounter. She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No law enforcement officers were physically injured.

The investigation by the New Hampshire Department of Justice into the shooting is ongoing, and the identity of the trooper using deadly force will not be disclosed until a formal interview takes place.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)