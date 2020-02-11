Officials ID woman stabbed to death in Stratham, NH

STRATHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials have identified a woman who was stabbed to death outside the Timberland headquarters in Stratham, New Hampshire on Sunday.

Officials determined Catherine Heppner, 46, of Exeter, New Hampshire died as the result of stab wounds and determined her cause of death was a homicide, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s OFfice.

Robert Pavao, 20, of Berwick, Maine, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder charges in the killing.

Happner’s death remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)