Officials ID woman who died after being hit by truck driven by Somerville city worker

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials on Tuesday identified the woman who died last week after she was struck by a pickup truck that was being driven by Somerville city worker.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian crash in the area of College and Kidder avenues just before 1 p.m. on Nov. 3 found 40-year-old Leah A. Zallman unresponsive at the scene, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Somerville Police Chief David Fallon.

Zallman was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she died the following day, Ryan and Fallon said.

A preliminary investigation reportedly indicated that the off-duty city worker was driving his personal vehicle when he struck Zallman.

No charges have been filed against the worker.

The crash remains under investigation.

