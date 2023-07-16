WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 17-year-old boy who died while swimming at Shannon Beach in Winchester on Saturday and was later pulled from the water by firefighters.

Troopers, firefighters, and members of the Massachusetts Environmental Police responded to the beach in the Upper Mystic Lakes around 7 p.m. and the body of Luis Tejeda, of Lynn, was later recovered by Stoneham firefighters, state police said.

The beach has no lifeguards after 6 p.m.

There is no suspicion of foul play. Tejeda’s official cause of death is pending.

A preliminary investigation suggests he was with a group swimming about 100 yards offshore in an area outside the swim zone. At some point, his fellow swimmers realized he was no longer at the surface. His body was recovered in about 6 feet of water near the place where he was last seen.

Nearby residents say this isn’t the first time something tragic like this has happened at Shannon Beach.

“Every year we have some kid die at this beach, every single year, it’s horrible,” a man said at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

