FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials have identified two brothers who died after an overloaded power strip set a Fitchburg house on fire early Sunday morning.

Gregory Wilson, 61, and Franklin Wilson III, 50, were pronounced dead at a local hospital after being pulled out unconscious from a burning house, located at 14 Highland Ave., around 12:30 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the Department of Fire Services.

An investigation determined that the fire started in a first-floor bedroom of the two-family home, where a lightweight extension cord and a flexible power strip had been plugged into an outlet, officials said. Appliances plugged into the power strip included a space heater, a cellphone, a lamp, a television, and a computer monitor and processor.

There were reportedly no working smoke alarms found in the house.

Fitchburg Fire Chief Kevin Roy says, “This is a terribly sad way for Fitchburg to start off the New Year and our hearts go out to the Wilson family.”

He also added that anyone using a space heater should plug them directly into the wall outlet and not an extension cord or power strip.

“Remember that space heaters need space and should be three feet from anything that can catch fire,” Roy said, “and turn them off before going sleep or leaving the house.”

Fire officials say it is “impossible” to find out for certain which appliances caused the power strip to overload.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)