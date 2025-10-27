The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office have identified the two people who died in Friday’s crane collapse in Everett.

Officials say Larriston Lake, 44, of Roslindale, and Paul Ledwell, 37, of Middleboro died after a crane toppled at a construction site at Exxon Docs, near 201B Rover Street on Friday.

In a statement, Charter CEO Robert Delhome said, “We are devastated to learn that two individuals employed by a subcontractor have died following a horrific accident at one of our job sites. We are actively coordinating with all relevant public safety officials to understand why and how this happened. We’re grateful for the quick response from the police and EMS, and extend our deepest sympathies to anyone affected by this tragedy.”

The incident is still under investigation at this time.

