Officials identify 2 killed in Berkley car crash

Two men were killed and one injured in a car cash in Berkley Friday, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Sanford Street at 6 p.m. found a car on fire after striking a tree, the district attorney’s office said. An officer pulled one person out of the car and attempted to pull another one out before the car was fully engulfed, and a third person was found walking near the area of the crash.

The driver, Chrisian Couto, 19, of Berkley, and passenger Devyn Crosby, 18, of Berkley were pronounced dead. The other passenger, a 19-year-old, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and is in stable condition.

The crash is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected, the district attorney’s office said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)