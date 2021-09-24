NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials on Friday identified two men accused of fatally shooting a man in Norwood on Sunday.

Shakim L. Lewis-Johnson, 28, of Hyde Park, was exiting a friend’s home on Sturtevant Avenue around 5 p.m. when he was shot multiple times, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

Officers alerted to the sound of multiple gunshots responded to the scene and found Lewis-Johnson suffering from obvious wounds, the DA’s office said.

Lewis-Johnson was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital by helicopter due to the seriousness of his injuries. He was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery but did not survive, the DA’s office said.

Murder warrants have been issued for Ernest Payne, 27, of Cambridge and Anthony Loper-Feaster, 25, of Salem, according to Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

“Law enforcement has been actively searching for these individuals […] we do want to caution people that we believe these men are still armed,” said Morrissey during a press conference on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to avoid contact with the men and call the Norwood police at 781-440-5100.

