The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office have identified the two people who died in Friday’s crane collapse in Everett.

The District Attorney’s Office said Larriston Lake, 44, of Roslindale, and Paul Ledwell, 37, of Middleboro died after a crane toppled at a construction site at Exxon Docs, near 201B Rover Street on Friday.

Both men were performing demolition work when the crame came crashing down at the site near Mystic River.

Officials said one man died almost immediately, the other was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Ledwell’s sister tells 7NEWS her brother was a father of two. In a statement, she wrote, “Paul was the kind of person who would do anything for his family. He was generous, kind, and selfless, always putting others before himself.”

In a statement, Charter CEO Robert Delhome said, “We are devastated to learn that two individuals employed by a subcontractor have died following a horrific accident at one of our job sites. We are actively coordinating with all relevant public safety officials to understand why and how this happened. We’re grateful for the quick response from the police and EMS, and extend our deepest sympathies to anyone affected by this tragedy.”

OSHA is investigating the cause of the collapse.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)