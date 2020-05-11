Officials identify 2 victims of fatal Salisbury, NH fire

The two victims of a fatal fire in Salisbury, New Hampshire Sunday have been identified, officials said Monday.

Firefighters responding for reports of a blaze at 516 West Salisbury Road Sunday extinguished the fire but found two people deceased inside the home. The victims were identified as Eaton Clapp, 73, and his wife Nancy Clapp, 70.

The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the cause of death as accidental due to smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

