Officials identify 61-year-old man killed in Mass Pike crash

BLANDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of the 61-year-old man killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Massachusetts Turnpike.

A spokesman for Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said in a statement that Donald Payne, of Shrewsbury, died at the scene of the crash Wednesday in Blandford.

State police say the tractor-trailer was travelling west when the truck driver, for reasons under investigation, used the emergency turnaround to change directions and head east. Investigators say Payne’s car then rear-ended the tractor-trailer.

Authorities say the driver of the tractor-trailer, a 46-year-old Pennsylvania man, wasn’t injured but could face charges.

