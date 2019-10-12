Officials identify 63-year-old woman killed in Lynn homicide

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified a Lynn woman whose death has been ruled a homicide, the Essex County District Attorney’s office said Saturday.

An investigation is underway into the death of Ana Morin, 63, which occurred at a home at 32 West Neptune St. Friday night.

No arrests have been made but the killing does not appear to be random, officials said.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)