HYANNIS, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have identified the body found along a Cape Cod road over the weekend.

Officials say 41-year-old Jermaine Taylor, of East Falmouth, was found lying alongside a road in Hyannis early Saturday. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide. Taylor’s cause of death has not been released.

No information on possible suspects or motive has been released.

