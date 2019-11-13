Officials identify body found near wastewater treatment plant in Athol

ATHOL, Mass. (WHDH) — Authorities have identified the body found at a wastewater treatment plant in Athol early Monday morning.

Officials say 26-year-old Kelsey Clifford of Leominster was found near the entrance to the plant on Jones Street, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Athol police and state troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are investigating her death, which is considered criminal in nature.

An official cause of death has not yet been determined.

No information on possible suspects or motive has been released.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS online and on-air for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)