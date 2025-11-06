NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - On Thursday, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn confirmed the identities of the two victims in Saturday morning’s fatal single car crash in New Bedford.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 140 southbound around 2 a.m. on Saturday found a 2019 Honda Civic that had gone off the road and pronounced Gabriel Bertolino Sequeira, 17, of West Yarmouth, dead at the scene, according to state police.

Anne Urbanski Santos De Carvalho, 15, of Dartmouth, was also found in the area of the vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver, an 18-year-old male from Dartmouth, was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were considered non-life-threatening.

Siqueira was a senior at Dennis-Yarmouth High School, where he played on the school’s varsity soccer team.

“Gabriel was known for his energy, passion, and the inspiration he brought to everyone around him. He will be deeply missed by his teammates, coaches, friends, and the entire D-Y community,” the school said in a statement.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

