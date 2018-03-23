Officials identify burning body, investigating as homicide

HATFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a man whose body was found burning in a western Massachusetts field earlier this month has been identified and they are investigating the death as a homicide.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said Friday the victim was identified as 44-year-old Daniel Cruz, of Northampton.

Cruz’s body was found burning in Hatfield on March 10, on a road adjacent to a popular walking trail.

It was the second time in less than a month that a dead body had been found in the town of about 3,300 residents. Skeletal remains of a woman missing for a year were discovered in late February.

Cruz’s death is being investigated by state police detectives.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)