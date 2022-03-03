HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials have identified the cause of a three-alarm house fire that broke out in Hopkinton on Tuesday.

The improper disposal of smoking materials led to the fire on Mayhew Street around 12:30 p.m., Hopkinton Fire Chief William R. Miller and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey announced Thursday.

Heavy flames and smoke could be seen coming from a second-floor porch on the left side of the building with flames extending into the third floor and attic, Miller and Ostroskey said.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control in about an hour.

There were no injuries reported but multiple cats were rescued.

“Fortunately, this fire took place during the day and there were no injuries,” Miller and Ostroskey said in a joint statement. “If it had been late at night, while people were sleeping, it could have led to a devastating tragedy.”

Fires caused by smoking materials are the leading cause of fire fatalities in Massachusetts, outnumbering all other known causes combined in 2020, officials said.

“As spring approaches, we see more people coming out of the house to smoke on porches and stairways,” Miller said. “There’s no safe way to smoke, but if you must smoke then be sure to use a sturdy ashtray with water or sand. Too many home fires start when smoking materials are stubbed out on a railing or stairway, or flicked into a planter or mulch.”

