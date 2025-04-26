GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a man who died in an incident aboard a fishing boat off Gloucester on Friday afternoon that left another man hospitalized with serious injuries, officials said.

According to officials, after 3 p.m., Sector Boston received a distress call that a rope snapped and struck two crewmembers. One sustained a concussion and possible rib injuries, and the other had life-threatening injuries.

Jaxson Marston, 26, was later pronounced dead.

The condition of the other fisherman was not immediately released.

