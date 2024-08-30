TROY, N.H. (WHDH) - Police released the identities of the gunman and both victims in Thursday’s double homicide and standoff that ended in troopers fatally shooting the suspect on the Piscataqua River Bridge.

Before sunrise Thursday, police received a 911 call from 37-year-old Trent Weston in Troy, N.H., who said he had shot and killed his wife, according to the New Hampshire State Police.

Police responded to their home at 359 Monadnock St., where they found Brittany Weston, 37, dead from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, police said.

Shortly after, law enforcement officers in Maine found Trent Weston’s vehicle parked in the southbound lane in the middle of the Piscataqua River Bridge, officials said.

Following hours of negotiation, Trent Weston exited his car and raised a gun, Maine State Police Colonel Bill Ross said in a press conference Thursday.

Troopers shot Trent Weston and he was found dead in the water below the bridge with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.

After the shooting, authorities found the couple’s 8-year-old son, Benson Weston, dead in the back of the car, police said. Benson Weston was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Autopsies were performed on all three family members, and investigators determined that Trent Weston was responsible for the deaths of his wife and son, police said.

The double homicide and the shooting by police remain under investigation.

