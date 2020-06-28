Officials identify man killed in Worcester hit-and-run plunge

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified a man killed after his car drove off an overpass and crashed onto I-290 in Worcester Friday.

State troopers responding to a reported single-car crash on I-290 eastbound near the 190 split and found a car that had come to rest on its roof. The driver, Hamad Jabber, 50, of Worcester, died from his injuries and his 18-year-old daughter suffered minor injuries.

The car was traveling onto the Route 190 ramp northbound from Route 290 eastbound when it went over the sidewall of the overpass. Officials said they are considering the crash a hit-and-run and are still investigating.

