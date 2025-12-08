MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Mark Hall announced they have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The victim has been identified as Nickenley Turenne, 24, of Manchester, New Hampshire.

At approximately 4:43 p.m. on December 6, Manchester police responded to the area of South Mammoth Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle. When police arrived, they said they found a man asleep in the driver’s seat and a woman asleep in the passenger seat. When awoken, police said the man took off from the scene at a high rate of speed, and police followed the vehicle until it crashed.

The man then took off from the scene on foot, and in a subsequent encounter on South Mammoth Road, three officers fired their weapons and the man was shot. The Attorney General said life-saving measures were taken, and the man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

An autopsy completed Monday by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Turenne’s cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of death was homicide.

The New Hampshire Department of Justice and the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The identities of the officers involved are not yet being released.

