BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials have identified the man wanted in connection to a shooting that killed two teenagers Saturday night in Brockton.

The Plymouth County District Attorney identified Davinci Leonard as the man wanted, and said he is possibly “armed and dangerous.”

“Leonard is considered possibly armed and dangerous,” said Tim Cruz, Plymouth County District Attorney. “No one should approach him.”

The shooting took place outside the Chipotle at the Westgate Mall in Brockton, claiming the lives of two teenagers, identified as 15-year-old Tymari Albertson and 18-year-old Cevannah Alvarez.

“Turn yourself in,” said Cruz, as a message to Leonard. “Turn yourself in immediately, and let the process begin. We already have… two families that are destroyed right now. We don’t need someone else’s family getting hurt.”

A search for Leonard is underway, spanning multiple agencies.

Anyone with information on Leonard’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

