HADLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials have identified the man who died in a single-car crash in Western Massachusetts early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Mill Valley Road in Hadley around 2:20 a.m. discovered that a vehicle had left the roadway near a sharp curve and struck a tree, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Gabriel Morales, 25, of Springfield, was the sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene, the DA’s office said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

