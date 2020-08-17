BRISTOL, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials have identified the man who died in a mobile home fire in Bristol, New Hampshire on Saturday.

Barry Lassiter, 65, died due to smoke inhalation following a fire at 25 Nyberg Road around 2:15 p.m., N.H. State Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi and Bristol Fire Chief Benjamin LaRoche announced in a joint press release.

The manner of his death was undetermined.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

