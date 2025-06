BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials have identified the passenger killed in a small plane crash last week in Beverly.

Officials identified the passenger as Joseph Puciloski, 28, of Malden.

The plane went down shortly after take off. The pilot also died in the crash.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.

