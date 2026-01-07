PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials have identified the pilot who died in the Provincetown plane crash Sunday.

Officials say Christopher Burroughs, 60, of Attleboro, died and was the only person aboard the plane.

A small plane crashed Sunday at the Provincetown Municipal Airport on Cape Cod and caught fire.

Firefighters and other emergency responders extinguished the fire at the crash site near the seaside community at the very tip of the Cape Cod, city officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement that the aircraft was a Cessna 172N and that it will investigate the crash.

