WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials on Sunday identified the retired state trooper who was fatally shot by a man who crashed a box truck into a building in Winthrop on Saturday.

The suspect also allegedly shot and killed a female bystander before police fatally shot him, and officials have not released the identities of either of them. On Sunday, State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said the retired trooper was David L. Green, who became a Metropolitan District Commission police officer in 1980 and then a state trooper in 1992, retiring at the end of 2016.

“Trooper Green was widely respected and well-liked by his fellow Troopers, several of whom yesterday described him as a ‘true gentleman’ and always courteous to the public and meticulous in his duties. From what we learned yesterday, he was held in equally high regard by his neighbors and friends in Winthrop,” Mason said in a statement. “Trooper David Green more than upheld the ideals of integrity, professionalism, and service to others that are the hallmarks of a great Trooper. We are heartbroken by his loss and offer our condolences to his family and friends.“

Green’s lifelong friend, Nick Tsiotas, said, “There was no better human than Dave Green [He] fulfilled everything that was good, the best of humanity.”

Tsiotas said he texted Green to make sure he was OK after his wife alerted him about a shooting on Shirley Street. He then received a call from a mutual friend telling him that Green had passed away.

“This is a tremendous loss for everybody in the Town of Winthrop,” Tsiotas said.

Tsiotas, who had known Green since junior high school, said he received many calls from their classmates on Sunday morning.

“We’re all stunned,” he said. “And the way it happened…just a tragedy.”

“He was the best of humanity.” Retired state trooper’s best friend of 53 years says he believes his friend ran out to try to stop the gunman in #Winthrop yesterday, and was shot and killed. pic.twitter.com/wLBrk5vYLw — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) June 27, 2021

People are leaving flowers for the retired state trooper in the #Winthrop alleyway where he was shot and killed. His best friend says they had been enjoying retirement together. pic.twitter.com/Ja7z7pn5fd — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) June 27, 2021

