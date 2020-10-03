Officials identify Revere man killed in crash after fleeing police

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has died and a young man is critically injured after police say the driver refused to stop for them and crashed in Norwood on Saturday.

A trooper was attempting to stop a driver for speeding on Route 95 in Sharon just after 2:30 a.m. when the driver refused to stop and fled the scene, state police said.

The trooper was given the go-ahead to pursue the vehicle moments before it crashed in the area of Exit 11 in Norwood, according to police.

The driver, identified as Wildan Tmusic, 22, of Revere, was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His passenger, a 20-year-old man from Revere, was taken to Boston Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

