Officials identify suspect accused of shooting 2 Falmouth police officers

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials have identified the suspect accused of shooting 2 Falmouth police officers Friday night.

The suspect is Malik Koval, 21, of Falmouth, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office, and he is in a local hospital recovering from multiple gunshot wounds.

“We’re still looking into it ourselves and trying to make sense of it all,” said Emmalyn Anderson, a relative of the suspect. “It is by no means something he would ever want to do.”

