Officials identify trooper shot in Hyannis after his release from Boston hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - A state trooper who was shot in Hyannis on Friday night has been released from the hospital.

Trooper John Lennon, who graduated from the State Police Academy in May, was released from Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday and will remain on injured leave as he recovers.

The search for the suspect or suspects who shot him during a motor vehicle stop on Camp Street in Hyannis shortly before midnight Friday is ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

