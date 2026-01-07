UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An Uxbridge police officer was killed Wednesday morning in a motor vehicle crash on Route 146.

State Police and Uxbridge police responded to reports of multiple crashes on that road just before 1 a.m. near Exit 6.

Officials identified the fallen officer as Stephen LaPorta, 43, of Uxbridge.

“Despite lifesaving efforts by emergency responders, the officer succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision,” Uxbridge police said in a statement.

The crash happened in the northbound lane of Route 146; the route was closed as officers investigate the scene.

“This is a devastating loss for our department and our community,” Uxbridge Chief of Police Marc Montminy said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer’s family, loved ones, and fellow officers during this incredibly difficult time.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Uxbridge Police Department. An officer passed away this morning in a crash while assisting a motorist on Route 146. pic.twitter.com/TtyCJnAigH — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) January 7, 2026

