Officials identify victim in fatal Colebrook, NH fire

COLEBROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials have identified a man who died in an apartment fire in Colebrook, New Hampshire on Sunday.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at an apartment building on Main Street at 7:20 a.m. found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building, officials said, and rescued several residents from a porch roof.

After the fire was extinguished, Douglas Holmes, 53, of Colebrook, was found dead, officials said. The cause of death was determined to be accidental due to smoke inhalation.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.

