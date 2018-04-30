BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials identified the victim in an early Saturday morning fatal shooting in Dorchester.

Police officers responding to a reported shooting on Hartford Street at 2:45 a.m. found 34-year-old Dwayne Thomas, of Dorchester, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying unresponsive in the street, police said. Thomas was pronounced dead shortly after.

Boston Police Commissioner William B. Evans is asking for community members who may know something about the shooting to come forward and help investigators.

“We need the public’s help,” Evans said. “If anyone was out late and can help us, please call our homicide unit.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470. Residents who would rather provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)