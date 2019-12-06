Officials identify victim of fatal car crash near Harvard University

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Cambridge Police Department have identified the victim killed in a violent early morning car crash in Harvard Square Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 1270 Massachusetts Ave. around 4 a.m. found a car that had crashed through a fence and into a tree, according to Cambridge police.

Andrew White, 33, of Lynn and his 22-year-old passenger were taken to local hospitals. White was later pronounced dead.

The passenger, also of Lynn, suffered serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)