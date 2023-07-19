SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities released new information on an industrial accident at Swampscott Quarry that left one worker dead earlier this week.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office said Christopher Perry, 37, of Lynn, was killed in an apparent construction accident on Monday, July 17, at the Aggregate Industries facility on Danvers Road.

According to the DA’s office, Perry and another worker were in a rock crusher and cleaning the device when “an apparent mechanical malfunction occurred.” The crusher had been suspended above a quarry at the time with a nearby crane assisting in the operation.

Officials said that following the accident, Perry was pronounced dead at the scene while the other worker was uninjured.

Crews spent hours at the scene afterwards, investigating what had happened while also trying to recover the body of the victim.

Additional details on the nature of the accident were not released.

The DA’s office added that the case remains under investigation.

