ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were killed and three others were injured in a violent two-car crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Attleboro early Thursday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash just south of Exit 3 about 1:25 a.m. found a 2018 Kia Soul that had rear-ended a 2007 Hyundai GST and trapped the backseat passengers inside, according to state police.

One of the trapped passengers, a 23-year-old Maryori Conde, of Los Angeles, was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Kia, a 28-year-old Sean St. Louis, of Providence, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Although the cause of the crash has not been determined, state police say a preliminary investigation suggests the man driving the Kia Soul was speeding in the right travel lane when he swerved and rear-ended the Hyundai.

Three other occupants of the Hyundai, a 23-year-old man from Berwyn, Illinois, a 23-year-old man from Providence, and a 27-year-old man from Daly City, California, were hospitalized with injuries sustained in the crash.

One of the three victims was listed in critical condition late Thursday morning, while the other two were being treated for minor injuries. Their names were not released.

The crash prompted officials to close a section of Route 95 south for about three hours.

State police detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office are leading an investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)