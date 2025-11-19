YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Town of Yarmouth confirmed that Miguel Reis, 61, of Fall River, was the worker killed when a trench collapsed in Yarmouth Tuesday, according to Town Administrator Robert Whritenour.

Crews were replacing sewer lines on South Shore Drive when the collapse happened just before 9 a.m.

Another man became trapped and was rescued after being stuck for more than four hours. Whritenour said that man is currently being treated at Rhode Island Hospital. No word on his current condition.

The incident is under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Division, assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office, along with the U.S. Department of Labor Standards Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) based in Boston.

