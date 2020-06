BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Illegal fireworks sparked a fire at a three-family home in Brockton late Monday night, fire officials said.

Firefighters responding to a report of smoke at 58 Rutland Square shortly before midnight found an exterior fire that had damaged the siding to the house.

No additional information was released.

