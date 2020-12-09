NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - The improper disposal of smoking materials caused a North Reading fire that prompted an off-duty police officer to rush into the burning home to alert the residents inside on Tuesday, officials said.

The fire at 30 Lowell Road started around 1 a.m. on a side porch, where several of the residents frequently smoked and disposed of cigarettes in a plastic container next to the house, according to North Reading Fire Chief Donald Stats, North Reading Police Chief Michael P. Murphy, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey.

“Smoking is a leading cause of fire deaths. Learn to be a responsible smoker. Put it out. All the way. Every time,” Ostroskey said. “Use a large sturdy ashtray and empty it into a metal container with sand or water; don’t use plastic containers or dried out potted plants that can catch fire.”

Sgt. Thomas Encarnarco was driving home when he noticed the flames.

He radioed for help, kicked open the front door and alerted the residents inside.

Two men and a 13-year-old boy were able escape the burning home thanks to Encarnarco.

The fire left behind about $50,000 worth of damage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)