LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - In honor of Veterans Day Monday, officials in Lynnfield dedicated a new memorial honoring each veteran from the town, dating back to the Revolutionary War.

Hundreds gathered for a tribute to military servicemembers past and present. Now, their names are permanently etched on plates fastened to a 100-foot-long wall.

“You look around and you see the number of people that came out for this event. It’s truly remarkable. And it’s just something that I’ll never forget,” said Bruce Siegel, with the Lynnfield Department of Veterans Services.

Organizers said they hope the memorial can help educate future generations of the sacrifices their ancestors made.

“More importantly for our young children in our community to actually come here and read about the narrative of the war and see the maps where they actually took place,” said Colonel Joseph Connell.

“Just not names, but also to honor, preserve, and to educate the community on all the wars that this great town has had volunteers come and fight for. Every major war since the beginning, from the Revolutionary War,” he continued.

A group of volunteers used their free time to honor those fighting for the United States.

“We’re very proud of it, it’s a very patriotic town, and really the community has come together to support us through this entire process and now at this point, they really enjoy coming down here to see the names of people that have served,” Connell said.

The memorial is on display on South Common Street in Lynnfield.

