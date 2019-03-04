Officials in Norwell warn public after teen attacked by wild animal

NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Norwell are warning the public after a 16-year-old girl was attacked Sunday by a wild animal.

Anna Hollander, 16, described the moment she was bitten by what she thinks was a coyote.

“The worst part is that it did not let go,” Hollander said. “He bit in this area (because) he grabbed on me that way. There’s scratches on the back.”

Hollander also got cut around her shoulder. She says the attack happened Sunday evening while she was reading outside. Her family lives in a wooded part of Norwell.

“All of a sudden it comes this way, the coyote, I hear the snarling and growling. I look at it and right as I do it’s biting me,” she said.

Hollander says when she was attacked, time seemed to stand still. Eventually, she was able to free her arm and then run inside to call 911.

“My phone is ringing and it’s my other daughter saying that she’s on the phone with 911 and she was attacked by a coyote,” said Anna’s mother, Tara.

The family went to the hospital, where Anna had her wounds taken care of.

Monday afternoon environmental police were in the area investigating the attack.

Anna and her mother say they often see wildlife, and while they aren’t exactly sure why this encounter turned violent, they’re glad it wasn’t worse.

“I’m alive. I’m breathing. We’re working through it together that’s for sure,” Anna said.

