DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Officers and personnel at the Bristol County House of Corrections are dealing with an “incident” at the facility that started after authorities attempted to move inmates to different housing units, according to officials.

In an update provided by the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, officials said the incident occurred while staff were taking steps to make the facility “more suicide-resistant.”

“Part of this process is moving inmates to different housing units,” an official with the sheriff’s office stated. “Friday morning, some inmates in one of the housing units did not want to move, leading to the current incident.”

Details on the incident itself have been limited, with SKY7-HD spotting at least two dozen officers and staff monitoring a part of the jail from the outside.

Some corrections personnel could be seen using a riot shield to approach a section of windows that appeared to be blocked from inside the facility.

A 7NEWS source referred to the incident as a “disturbance” that may have involved two units within the jail, which houses 600 inmates.

Additional details have not yet been released. The Bristol County Sheriff’s Office is expected to provide updates on the incident later this afternoon.

