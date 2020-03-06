Officials: Indiana resident with coronavirus recently traveled to Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - An Indiana resident who has tested positive for the coronavirus recently flew in and out of Boston’s Logan International Airport, health officials announced Friday.

The patient, a native of Marion County, is the Hoosier State’s first presumptive positive case of COVID-19, Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and the Indiana State Department of Health said in a joint press release.

“With the help of our federal, state and local partners, Indiana is responding to this case as we have planned and prepared for weeks,” Holcomb said. “The Hoosier who has been diagnosed has taken responsible steps to stay isolated.”

It’s not clear how many people at Logan may have come into contact with the patient and officials did not specify when the man traveled through the airport.

The CDC is working to identify and notify travelers who were on the individual’s flight from Boston and who had close contact with the patient.

The patient will remain in isolation for 14 days and will not be released until specimens taken in two consecutive days at the end of that period test negative for COVID-19.

A presumptive positive case means test results will be sent to the CDC for final confirmation.

