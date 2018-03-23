Officials: Inmate dies after altercation at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center

SHIRLEY, MA (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Correction says an inmate died early Thursday morning after an altercation at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley.

Brandon Bottari, 29, was seriously injured in a “physical altercation that included multiple inmates” in a general population unit, according to officials.

Bottari was taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester, where he was pronounced dead just after 2 a.m.

Bottari was slated to be released in 2020. He was serving a sentence for armed robbery.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police are investigating.

