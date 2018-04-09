Officials: Inmate dies at Maine State Prison

WARREN, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine say a 57-year-old inmate has died at the state prison in Warren.

The state Department of Corrections confirmed the death of Gregory E. Leeman on Sunday. Maine Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland says Leeman was found unresponsive in his cell and died at the prison.

Leeman was serving multiple sentences including a three-year sentence for assault on an officer.

The corrections department says the state police and the medical examiner have been notified and that they are reviewing the death.

