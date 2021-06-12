HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) -

A Dracut man is facing intoxicated driving and mischief charges after allegedly defecating in a police cruiser in Hudson, New Hampshire Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a disturbance at Benson’s Park at 7:20 a.m. were told a suspect drove away in a white van, and officers allegedly saw the van pulling into a driveway on Kimball Hill Road a short time later. Officers determined the suspect was intoxicated and the man allegedly defecated in the rear of a cruiser and in two different areas of the booking room floor, police said.

Jason Shea, 41, was charged with driving while intoxicated, disobeying an officer and three counts of criminal mischief. He is scheduled for arraignment Monday at the 9th Circuit Court in Nashua.

