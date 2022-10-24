BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after the bomb squad was called to a house fire in Bellingham for reports of grenades in the basement Sunday night.

The fire chief said people heard explosions when the flames broke out on Farm Street Sunday night. Officials said a caller reported that there may be hand grenades inside the home, which suffered heavy damage from the blaze. Crews could even be seen at one point carrying out a milk crate and a number of items out of the house. The bomb squad eventually cleared the home.

The homeowner was sent to the hospital with injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

