ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency officials are investigating an ammonia leak at an Arlington ice rink Friday, firefighters said.

Firefighters responded to the Ed Burns Arena for reports of a hazmat situation Friday night. The rink was in use at the time and everyone evacuated, officials said.

No one was hurt in the leak, officials said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)